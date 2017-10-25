Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Stands out in win over Predators
Tkachuk potted his third goal of the season and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's shootout win over Nashville.
Tkachuk had a very strong game, also burying the shootout winner. He's a reliable fantasy play in most formats right now, but his potential is through the roof given his role on the power play and strong PIM totals. Keep him rolling, as Tkachuk is locked into a top-six role and will look to build on the 48 points he recorded in his rookie campaign.
