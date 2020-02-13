Tkachuk registered an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Tkachuk set up Mikael Backlund's opening tally in the second period, but the Kings struck back for two goals in a quick response. Tkachuk took his frustrations out on Alec Martinez, leading to minor penalties for tripping and roughing later in the period. The rowdy winger now has 46 points, 155 shots, a career-high 106 hits and 65 PIM through 57 games this year.