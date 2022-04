Tkachuk produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Tkachuk set up both of Johnny Gaudreau's goals in this contest. Tkachuk has multiple points in four of his last six outings, though he's gone empty in the other two. The 24-year-old winger is up to 39 goals, 59 assists, 242 shots on net, 81 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-54 rating through 76 games this season.