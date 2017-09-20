Tkachuk (hip) will not take part in Wednesday's matchup against the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Tkachuk's hip injury was initially described by the team as being relatively minor; however, as the length of his absence continues to extend toward the regular season, fantasy owners are no doubt starting to get nervous. Calgary may just be playing it safe with its 19-year-old star prospect, but this will be a situation to monitor closely as Opening Night is just two weeks away.