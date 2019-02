Tkachuk opened the scoring with a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The 21-year-old was active with three shots on goal and five hits in the contest. Tkachuk's tally set a new career high for goals at 25, and also helped him reach the 60-point mark for the first time. He snapped a goalless drought dating back to Jan. 16, a span of 14 games. With the monkey off his back, hopefully the winger can return to his early-season form.