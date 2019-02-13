Tkachuk skated in his 200th NHL game Tuesday, a 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

The milestone was about the only positive for the left winger, who remains scoreless in five games in February. Over that span, he has provided fantasy owners with four hits, 12 shots on goal, five PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's still young at only 21 years old, but the recent dearth of points has put a damper on his breakout season.