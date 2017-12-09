Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Suspension ends
Tkachuk's one-game suspension has concluded. He'll be eligible to return against the Canucks on Saturday.
The second-year winger has the undivided attention of the NHL Department of Player Safety, having already been suspended twice this season -- once for inciting a brawl against the Red Wings, and also for spearing Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin on Wednesday. As the son of legendary center Keith Tkachuk, Matthew has huge shoes to fill, and fantasy owners have to be hoping that he doesn't keep up these antics as he obviously can't put up points from the press box.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Slapped with suspension•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Will have league hearing Thursday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: May face suspension after spear from bench•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies two points in return•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Receives one-game ban•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Phone hearing scheduled for Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...