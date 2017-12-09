Tkachuk's one-game suspension has concluded. He'll be eligible to return against the Canucks on Saturday.

The second-year winger has the undivided attention of the NHL Department of Player Safety, having already been suspended twice this season -- once for inciting a brawl against the Red Wings, and also for spearing Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin on Wednesday. As the son of legendary center Keith Tkachuk, Matthew has huge shoes to fill, and fantasy owners have to be hoping that he doesn't keep up these antics as he obviously can't put up points from the press box.