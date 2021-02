Tkachuk scored twice on four shots and had two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Tkachuk was the Flames' entire offense in this one. He got Calgary on the board in the first period, tapping home a Dillon Dube pass for his first goal in five games, then added his second of the night midway through the third. Tkachuk has reached the scoresheet in three straight games, picking up two goals and two assists in that stretch.