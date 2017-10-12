Play

Tkachuk scored two goals, one on the power play, on eight shots in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Kings on Wednesday.

After only notching four shots on net through his first three games, Tkachuk certainly took things up a notch here. As a rookie, Tkachuk was helpful in fantasy leagues, especially though who count penalty minutes. Keith's son registered 105 of those in 76 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories