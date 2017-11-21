Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies two points in return
Tkachuk had two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over Washington.
Tkachuk made his first game back from suspension a productive one, getting the secondary assist on goals in the second and third period. He's now had two multi-assist games in his past three, and he seems to have established a role as a reliable setup man for Calgary.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Receives one-game ban•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Phone hearing scheduled for Friday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Finds twine against Detroit•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Gets pair of assists•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Stands out in win over Predators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...