Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies with man advantage
Tkachuk scored his 26th goal of the season in a 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.
The goal was originally credited to Johnny Gaudreau before it was determined Tkachuk had the final touch. Tkachuk added four hits and two PIM in the contest. With three points and 13 hits in his last four skates, the American winger is beginning to regain his scoring touch after taking a dip in production in February.
