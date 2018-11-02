Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three helpers in comeback win
Tkachuk registered three assists while taking two shots on goal during Thursday's 6-5 win over Colorado.
Tkachuk tied for the team-high point total on the night, setting up three goals during Calgary's third period comeback win. The winger now has 12 assists for the season, while he's averaging over a point-per-game through Calgary's first 14 games of the season.
