Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three-point night
Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, while also providing four shots and three hits, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Tkachuk scored on the power-play in the second period, collecting what proved to be the game-winner. He also drew assists on goals by Andrew Mangiapane and Sean Monahan (PP). After a brief three-game spell without a point, Tkachuk has five points over his last two games. For the season, he sits at 14 goals and 32 points in 37 games.
