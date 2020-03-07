Tkachuk registered three assists and five hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Tkachuk was in on all of the Flames' goals, notching his third multi-point effort in his last nine outings. The 22-year-old winger's performance Friday put him at 60 points (22 goals, 38 helpers) in 68 games. He's added 186 shots, 121 hits and 74 PIM this year.