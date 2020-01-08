Tkachuk registered a pair of assists in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tkachuk set up Elias Lindholm both times. The 22-year-old winger added four shots on goal and two hits in the contest. Through 44 games this season, Tkachuk has 38 points (15 tallies, 23 helpers), 120 shots and 86 hits.