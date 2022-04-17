Tkachuk scored twice, dished a pair of assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Tkachuk continues to make progress toward 40 goals and 100 points. His two tallies Saturday gave him 39 on the year, and he's at 96 points after setting up linemates Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau. Tkachuk has added 240 shots on net, 81 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-52 rating as one of the most well-rounded contributors for fantasy managers during his career year.