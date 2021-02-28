Tkachuk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

After little brother Brady's Sens routed the Flames on Thursday, Matthew got his revenge in this one as the Tkachuk brothers scored the final two goals of the game. The Calgary forward has racked up two goals and six points in the last five games, and on the season the elder Tkachuk has seven goals and 16 points through 22 contests.