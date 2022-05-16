Tkachuk scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Tkachuk tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, with that being his first goal of the series. He added a secondary helper as Johnny Gaudreau cashed in the game-winner 15:09 into overtime. Fantasy managers will hope Sunday's outing ignites a bit more offense for Tkachuk, who had six points with 16 shots on net, 14 PIM, six hits and a minus-2 rating in the seven-game series.