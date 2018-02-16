Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

The two-point showing improves Tkachuk to 21 goals and 20 assists through 56 games for the campaign, as he continues to build on last season's strong rookie showing. Additionally, his 13 points with the man advantage, 145 shots and 47 PIM check out as solid peripheral numbers. Tkachuck is locked into a top-six role and skates with the No. 1 power-play unit, so fantasy owners can expect the 20-year-old winger to continue providing rock-solid numbers.