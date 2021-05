Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk set up an Elias Lindholm insurance goal at 15:33 of the third period, then scored on the power play just over a minute later. The 23-year-old Tkachuk is up to 39 points, 141 shots on net, 130 hits and a plus-7 rating. He's collected nine points in his last seven outings, showing a bit more skill on offense to close out the year.