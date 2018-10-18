Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two points in win
Tkachuk recorded a goal and assist Wednesday, part of a 5-2 home win over Boston.
Tkachuk's four-game point streak ended Saturday in Colorado but he wasted little time laying the foundation for a new one. Tkachuk's goal came with less than a minute to play and the Bruins' net empty. Presently sitting at nine points through six games, the 20-year-old American forward is enjoying the best start of his pro career. Next up is a home contest against Nashville on Friday.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Extends point streak to four•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Registers career-best four assists•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores goal in losing effort•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ready to rock•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Skips third frame as precaution•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Continues to pile up preseason points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...