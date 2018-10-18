Tkachuk recorded a goal and assist Wednesday, part of a 5-2 home win over Boston.

Tkachuk's four-game point streak ended Saturday in Colorado but he wasted little time laying the foundation for a new one. Tkachuk's goal came with less than a minute to play and the Bruins' net empty. Presently sitting at nine points through six games, the 20-year-old American forward is enjoying the best start of his pro career. Next up is a home contest against Nashville on Friday.