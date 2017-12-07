Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Will have league hearing Thursday
Tkachuk will be subjected to a league hearing for spearing Toronto's Matt Martin in Wednesday night's game.
If Tkachuk ultimately gets suspended, it would be his second ban within a month's time, as he was the instigator in a Nov. 15 brawl against the Red Wings. It will be important to track this situation carefully with the Flames facing the Canadiens on the road Thursday night.
