Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Won't play Tuesday
Tkachuk (upper body) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Tkachuk departed Sunday's game against the Islanders early because of the issue after tripping over the Islanders' Mathew Barzal. His absence from the lineup boosts Sam Bennett into a top-six role, with Michael Frolik being a top candidate to join the power play. Tkachuk will now take aim at rejoining the action Friday against the Sharks.
