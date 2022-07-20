Tkachuk (hand) has notified the Flames that he will not sign a long-term deal in Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The team has already initiated the arbitration process with Tkachuk, so it sounds like he'll spend one more season at most in Calgary before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He's likely to be traded before then, but no matter the return the Flames might get for the 24-year-old, this is a tough bit of news for fans after fellow star forward Johnny Gaudreau departed earlier this month to Columbus in free agency.
