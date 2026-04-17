Gridin notched an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Gridin was able to play in the last two games of the year after missing a contest versus the Mammoth on Sunday due to an illness. All in all, the 20-year-old took a big step to being an NHL regular in 2025-26, earning 20 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 37 appearances. Gridin should have the inside track to make the Flames out of training camp in the fall.