Gridin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Gridin ended a six-game goal drought. The 20-year-old forward has held onto a middle-six role with power-play time this season, but he's likely to be a bit streaky on offense. Through 20 appearances, he has six goals, six helpers, 44 shots on net and a minus-8 rating. Gridin put up 20 points in 37 outings as a rookie last year, and while he hasn't made big gains yet, he could grow more comfortable as he tries to play a full NHL campaign.