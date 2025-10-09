Gridin scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Gridin's first career goal wasn't a beauty -- his centering pass banked in off an Oiler. Still, it's a good sign he was in a position to get a bounce to go his way in his NHL debut. The 19-year-old forward will likely get at least a nine-game trial with the big club, and he could continue to feature in a middle-six role as the team tries to evaluate if he's ready to stick around for the long haul. He produced 36 goals and 79 points with QMJHL Shawinigan during the 2024-25 regular season and would likely return to the junior ranks if the Flames don't keep him on their roster all year.