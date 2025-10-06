Gridin told reporters Monday that he made the Flames' roster to open the season, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gridin was selected by the Flames with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and looks set to make his NHL debut versus the Oilers on Wednesday. With the 19-year-old winger still eligible to play in juniors, he figures to have a nine-game trial run with Calgary to determine whether he remains on the NHL roster the whole year or if he rejoins QMJHL Shawinigan for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.