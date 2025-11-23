Gridin scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Calgary's 3-2 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Gridin has three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He started the season in the NHL and posted a goal and nine shots over four games. Since returning to the AHL, he has seven goals and 17 points over 16 appearances. The 19-year-old Russian has a good chance of seeing more NHL minutes before the end of the campaign, though the Flames have turned to call-ups Sam Morton and Dryden Hunt as well as waiver claim John Beecher to fill out the forward depth recently.