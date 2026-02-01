Gridin scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

This was his first goal since Opening Night versus the Oilers. The 19-year-old forward has picked up four points 18 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 11 NHL appearances. Gridin is currently occupying a middle-six role with power-play time as the Flames look to see if he can grow into a full-time job. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him assigned to AHL Calgary during the Olympic break so that he can continue to play and develop.