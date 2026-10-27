Gridin scored two goals, including one on the power play, on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gridin opened the scoring in the first period, then added another just 25 seconds into the second, helping Calgary build a three-goal lead. He later assisted on Martin Pospisil's empty-net goal, completing his three-point performance. The young winger has four goals this season and all of them have come over his last four contests. He also has back-to-back multi-point performances and four straight games with at least two shots on goal, so he's clearly trending in the right direction.