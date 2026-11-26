Tsyplakov scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

The second-period goal was the first of the season for Tsyplakov, as he tapped home a feed from Zayne Parekh while camped out on the edge of the Pittsburgh crease. Tsyplakov struggled to get into the lineup consistently to begin the season, but he's seen fourth-line duty in five straight games and been surprisingly productive despite the lack of opportunity, contributing four points with seven shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.