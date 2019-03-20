Flames' Michael Frolik: Adds two points
Frolik scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Frolik has eight points and a plus-6 rating in his last five games, a surge that has him at 31 points (15 goals, 16 helpers) in 56 games this season. His goal Tuesday saw him weave around nearly the whole Blue Jackets team and then send Bobrovsky sprawling with a nifty stick-handle in front of the net before burying the tally.
