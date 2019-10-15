Flames' Michael Frolik: Bouncing around lineup
Frolik has served on a variety of lines for the Flames this year, but has yet to record a point.
With a minus-5 rating and only four shots on goal in six games, coach Bill Peters has had to get creative with Frolik's deployment. He recently saw time on the fourth line, swapping places with Andrew Mangiapane for a pair of games. Frolik is a defensively responsible forward, but at 31 years old, his offense may be starting to fade.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.