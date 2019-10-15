Frolik has served on a variety of lines for the Flames this year, but has yet to record a point.

With a minus-5 rating and only four shots on goal in six games, coach Bill Peters has had to get creative with Frolik's deployment. He recently saw time on the fourth line, swapping places with Andrew Mangiapane for a pair of games. Frolik is a defensively responsible forward, but at 31 years old, his offense may be starting to fade.