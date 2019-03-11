Frolik exploded for four helpers in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Frolik played provider on all three of Matthew Tkachuk's goals in the contest, as well as the first of Mikael Backlund's pair of tallies on the night in a triumphant return of the 3M line. Frolik snapped a six-game funk with that outburst, bringing his season totals to 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) as well as a plus-21 rating for the two-way winger.