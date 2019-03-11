Flames' Michael Frolik: Career-best four apples
Frolik exploded for four helpers in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Frolik played provider on all three of Matthew Tkachuk's goals in the contest, as well as the first of Mikael Backlund's pair of tallies on the night in a triumphant return of the 3M line. Frolik snapped a six-game funk with that outburst, bringing his season totals to 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) as well as a plus-21 rating for the two-way winger.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Demoted to fourth line•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Reaches three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Doles out two helpers in rout•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Records three-point night•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Removed from IR•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Could play against St. Louis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...