Frolik scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The winger contributed his helper on a goal by Matthew Tkachuk, and the linemates reversed roles when Frolik potted the tally that made it 4-1 in the third period. Frolik has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 54 games this season. He also set two shots on goal and went plus-3 in Friday's appearance. With the "3M" line in Calgary in top form, Frolik could make for a good budget pick in DFS play.