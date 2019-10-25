Flames' Michael Frolik: Corrals two assists
Frolik picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers.
Frolik's return to the second line sparked instant results, as both of his assists came on Matthew Tkachuk tallies. The 31-year-old winger has struggled early in the year, with three points and a minus-9 rating in 12 games. When coach Bill Peters shuffles the lines, Frolik usually takes a bottom-six role, which is about what he's earned with his production this year.
