Frolik (lower body) could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blues, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reported Frolik would miss the Flames' next two games Thursday. Nonetheless, it appears the winger's lengthy absence might finally come to an end Saturday. Another update on his status should surface prior to puck drop.