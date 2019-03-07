Flames' Michael Frolik: Demoted to fourth line
Frolik found himself on the fourth line for Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Coach Bill Peters seems displeased by his team scoring 14 goals over their last seven games, going so far as to break up the 3M line. While fellow winger Matthew Tkachuk was promoted to the top line, Frolik found himself with Derek Ryan and Garnet Hathaway on the fourth line. Frolik can only look to himself for the demotion, as he has just one assist in the last seven games. The winger has 23 points in 50 appearances this season, in line with his usual production levels, but his opportunities at even strength will be limited while he remains in the bottom six.
