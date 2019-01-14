Flames' Michael Frolik: Doles out two helpers in rout
Frolik set up two goals in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.
Operating in a second-line capacity, Frolik has compiled two goals and four helpers in the last three games. He isn't an option on the power play, but the Czech winger is reaping the rewards of playing alongside third-year phenom Matthew Tkachuk and a revered international star in Mikael Backlund.
