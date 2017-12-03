Flames' Michael Frolik: Finds twine in loss
Frolik potted his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's loss to the Oilers.
Frolik has contributed 11 points through 26 contests and is on track for another decent campaign. He's put up four straight 15-plus-goal seasons in the 40-point range, so at least you know what you're getting. The second-liner won't wow you with his production, but his fairly consistent offensive output makes him worth owning in some deeper formats.
