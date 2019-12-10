Flames' Michael Frolik: Finds twine Monday
Frolik posted a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Frolik went 22 games between goals, but his tally Monday was vital, as it gave the Flames a 4-2 lead. The Avalanche rallied to tie, but Sean Monahan scored in overtime to make sure Frolik's scored was meaningful. The Czech winger has just five points and a minus-13 rating in 30 contests this season. Frolik had skated fewer than 10 minutes in each of the last three games.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Snaps 13-game point drought•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Shuffling around lineup•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Corrals two assists•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Tallies in 800th career game•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Bouncing around lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.