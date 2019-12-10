Frolik posted a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Frolik went 22 games between goals, but his tally Monday was vital, as it gave the Flames a 4-2 lead. The Avalanche rallied to tie, but Sean Monahan scored in overtime to make sure Frolik's scored was meaningful. The Czech winger has just five points and a minus-13 rating in 30 contests this season. Frolik had skated fewer than 10 minutes in each of the last three games.