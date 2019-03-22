Flames' Michael Frolik: Fourth multi-point outing in March
Frolik delivered a pair of third-period assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Frolik had the primary helper on goals by linemates Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk to help secure the victory. The 31-year-old winger has two goals and eight assists in his last six games, posting four multi-point outings in that time. It seems like it's a different line doing the scoring every night for Calgary, but Frolik's "3M" line has taken their turn with great frequency lately.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Adds two points•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Collects pair of points•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Career-best four apples•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Demoted to fourth line•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Reaches three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Doles out two helpers in rout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...