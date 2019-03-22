Frolik delivered a pair of third-period assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Frolik had the primary helper on goals by linemates Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk to help secure the victory. The 31-year-old winger has two goals and eight assists in his last six games, posting four multi-point outings in that time. It seems like it's a different line doing the scoring every night for Calgary, but Frolik's "3M" line has taken their turn with great frequency lately.