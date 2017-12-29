Frolik suffered a broken jaw during Thursday's game against the Sharks and has been termed week-to-week, Peter Loubardias of The Fan 960 reports.

Frolik was hit in the face by a shot from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and unfortunately suffered a sizable injury as a result. A more concrete timeline for return will likely be established when he draws closer to a return, but the winger will miss at least a week or two as a result. Coach Glen Gultzan indicated that the Flames don't intend to reach into the AHL for additional depth up front, suggesting the team will stick with its current roster.