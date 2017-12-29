Flames' Michael Frolik: Labeled week-to-week
Frolik suffered a broken jaw during Thursday's game against the Sharks and has been termed week-to-week, Peter Loubardias of The Fan 960 reports.
Frolik was hit in the face by a shot from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and unfortunately suffered a sizable injury as a result. A more concrete timeline for return will likely be established when he draws closer to a return, but the winger will miss at least a week or two as a result. Coach Glen Gultzan indicated that the Flames don't intend to reach into the AHL for additional depth up front, suggesting the team will stick with its current roster.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Scores in loss to Sharks•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Finds twine in loss•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Makes only shot count Saturday•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Records two points in win over Devils•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Logs season-high 21:40 in win over Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...