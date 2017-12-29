Frolik exited Thursday's game against the Sharks after being hit in the face with a shot from San Jose's Brent Burns, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The severity of Frolik's injury remains unclear, but the 29-year-old winger should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Ducks at this juncture. The Flames should release another update on the 2006 first-round pick's status following Friday's morning skate.