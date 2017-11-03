Frolik recorded two shots through a season-high 21:40 of ice time during Thursday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.

The veteran forward has struggled to find the scoresheet this season with just a single goal and five points. Frolik is receiving plenty of ice time (18:17), but he's starting 61.6 percentage of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone and Calgary's 2.23 goals per game rank second last in the league. His unfavorable fantasy setup isn't likely to change, so Frolik is probably best left to the waiver wire in most seasonal leagues.