Flames' Michael Frolik: Makes only shot count Saturday
Frolik posted the game-winning goal in overtime against the Flyers on Saturday.
It was shaping up to be a disappointing game for Frolik, as he hadn't recorded a single shot until one-timing a Mikael Backlund pass in overtime to beat Brian Elliott. The Czech winger is notorious for turning in dismal shooting percentages, but he's converting at a 10-percent clip through 19 games this season, and that's at least his best rate since registering a 13.3 value as a rookie with the Panthers in 2008-09.
