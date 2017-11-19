Frolik posted the game-winning goal in overtime against the Flyers on Saturday.

It was shaping up to be a disappointing game for Frolik, as he hadn't recorded a single shot until one-timing a Mikael Backlund pass in overtime to beat Brian Elliott. The Czech winger is notorious for turning in dismal shooting percentages, but he's converting at a 10-percent clip through 19 games this season, and that's at least his best rate since registering a 13.3 value as a rookie with the Panthers in 2008-09.