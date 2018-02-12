Flames' Michael Frolik: Nabs two assists
Frolik collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Islanders.
Frolik has collected four points in seven games since returning from a broken jaw and is playing well on the second line with Mathew Tkachuk. He's only scored eight times in 44 games and never sees power-play time, but Frolik holds some fantasy value in deeper formats due to his top-six role. The streaky scorer could be worth a look as the Flames try and battle for a playoff spot.
