Frolik collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Islanders.

Frolik has collected four points in seven games since returning from a broken jaw and is playing well on the second line with Mathew Tkachuk. He's only scored eight times in 44 games and never sees power-play time, but Frolik holds some fantasy value in deeper formats due to his top-six role. The streaky scorer could be worth a look as the Flames try and battle for a playoff spot.