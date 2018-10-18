Flames' Michael Frolik: Nets pair in home win
Frolik scored twice Wednesday, helping the Flames defeat Boston 5-2 at home.
Coming off an underwhelming 2017-18, Frolik has now scored three goals in five games, two of which came Wednesday night. After three-straight games playing fewer than 10 minutes, the 30-year-old Czech logged over 16 minutes in this one. Playing a top-six role in Calgary, Frolik should be expected to produce most evenings, though don't get used to these multi-point performances.
