Flames' Michael Frolik: Not participating at World Championships
Frolik won't suit up for the IIHF World Championships.
Although Frolik would be a welcomed addition to Czech Republic's roster, he's expecting his second child in the upcoming weeks, and he'll decline the invitation for family reasons. Frolik last represented his country at the first annual World Cup of Hockey, collecting an assist in three games of action.
